Crain Communications acquires MiBiz, details Grand Rapids market strategy

GRAND RAPIDS — Regional business publication MiBiz will join the growing portfolio of Detroit-based Crain Communications Inc. under a new deal announced today.

In acquiring Grand Rapids-based MiBiz, which was founded in 1988, Crain Communications is doubling down on its investment in the West Michigan market after previously purchasing the Grand Rapids Business Journal on Aug. 31.

“We are committed to giving readers and business partners the most comprehensive news and information about the Grand Rapids region,” said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. “Adding the terrific journalism of MiBiz to our resources will more than deliver on that promise.”

Crain Communications plans to consolidate both publications into Crain’s Grand Rapids Business, which will launch in early 2023.

Positioned as a powerhouse media engine serving Grand Rapids and Western Michigan, the new brand will tap into resources at Crain’s Detroit Business and elsewhere throughout the company’s portfolio of city brands, which also include Crain’s Chicago Business, Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s New York Business.

Lisa Rudy, publisher of both Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids Business Journal, will oversee the combined entity in Grand Rapids. Mickey Ciokajlo, who was recently named Executive Editor of both Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids Business Journal, will oversee all editorial operations in both markets.

“We are thrilled to bring MiBiz into our growing family of outstanding journalism titles and strengthen our presence in West Michigan,’’ said Jim Kirk, group publisher of the Crain city brands. “Under the leadership of Lisa and Mickey, we are excited for the growth potential from the synergy between the Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids teams.’’

The deal with privately held MiBiz Inc. is effective Jan. 1. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The sale marks an exit for MiBiz Publisher Brian Edwards, who acquired the publication in 2011.

“I’m proud of everything the MiBiz team has accomplished over the past 11 years, and I’m very excited for their future as part of the Crain’s family,” Edwards said.