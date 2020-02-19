Delivery service that lost Amazon contract to close Walker facility

WALKER — A final mile logistics company that lost a contract to deliver packages for e-commerce giant Amazon.com is closing its facility in West Michigan.

Mokena, Ill.-based Bear Down Logistics Inc. expects the closure of its Walker East facility, located at 2935 Walkent Drive NW in Walker, to take place on April 13. The company operates a fleet of vans that deliver packages to customers.

“The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted,” Michael Dipiazza, VP of operations at Bear Down Logistics, wrote in a letter notifying the state of the shutdown.

The company said in the notice that permanent closure will result in 110 people losing their jobs.

The closure comes as Amazon severs ties with several delivery services that fail to meet its expectations, according to a Bloomberg report last week citing Bear Down Logistics as one of the affected companies.

The report noted the company planned to close operations in five states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio and Virginia, and lay off about 400 people.

Bear Down Logistics was launched in 2017 by executives who operated FedEx Ground routes in the Chicago area, according to its website.