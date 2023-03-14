DeVos-owned Fox Motors expands metro Detroit footprint with deal for 3 dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motors Group LLC has widened its reach on the southeast side of the state, acquiring three new dealerships and a collision center in metro Detroit.

Yesterday, Fox Motors announced the purchase of Sellers Buick GMC, Sellers Subaru, Sellers Isuzu Commercial Truck and Sellers Collision Center, which will be renamed Fox Buick GMC, Fox Subaru Macomb, Fox Isuzu Truck and Fox Motors Collision Center, respectively.

The transaction marked the dealership group’s third acquisition in the Detroit area since 2021. Fox Motors President and COO Diane Maher said the company expects to do more deals in southeast Michigan going forward.

“We are a dealer group focused on Michigan and (we) are comfortable doing business here,” Maher said in an email. “There are more opportunities in the Detroit area.”

This expansion follows a deal in July 2022, when the dealer picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM. In December 2021, Fox announced its first move into the area, purchasing two dealerships: Erhard BMW and Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills.

“We have been strategic with our growth in Metro Detroit these last two years and are excited to expand our footprint with General Motors and Subaru given our strong relationships with both brands,” Fox Motors Chairman and CEO Daniel DeVos said in a statement.

With this new acquisition, Fox has increased its representation in Metro Detroit to eight new and used automotive dealerships and three collision centers.

Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors ranked 76th nationally with new vehicle sales of 13,244 units for 2021, the most recent data available from Automotive News. Fox Motors generated almost $1.17 billion in revenue that year.

Maher said the acquisitions were handled in house, with an internal legal and accounting team finalizing the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fox Motors also hired more than 175 employees from Sellers Auto Group, bringing the total number of Fox employees to 2,075, according to a statement.

Colin Barrett, previously the general manager of Alpine Township-based Fox GMC, will oversee day-to-day operations at Fox Buick GMC and Fox Isuzu Truck. James Cagle, who has been with Sellers Auto Group since 2017, will continue as the general manager of Fox Subaru Macomb.

The acquisition of Sellers Isuzu Commercial Truck, one of five Isuzu stores statewide, marks Fox’s first entry into the commercial vehicle market in Detroit, and its first Isuzu dealership. Fox operates three West Michigan commercial sales and service locations, including Fox Ford, Fox Chevrolet and Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Plainfield Township.

“We like this area and expect to further invest in commercial,” Maher said.

The acquisition of the Buick GMC dealership increases Fox’s GM representation to six locations across Michigan, including stores in Caledonia, Alpine Township, Marquette, Negaunee and Novi. Fox now operates three Subaru locations in the state, including stores in Marquette and Cascade Township.

With the latest deal, the Fox Motors portfolio includes 43 locations in Michigan and Illinois, representing 48 automotive and powersports brands.