Digital consultant Twisthink expanding with new headquarters at GR Innovation Park

Holland-based digital consulting firm Twisthink LLC is expanding with a new headquarters at the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

Twisthink’s move includes a $2.2 million capital investment and is expected to create 37 jobs by 2025 as it joins other tenants at the downtown Grand Rapids facility, including BAMF Health Inc., MSU and Perrigo Co. plc.

Twisthink Managing Partner Robert Niemiec called it a “pivotal moment” for the company, which currently employs 40 people in Holland.

“What we have created and practiced over the past two decades has reached the tipping point for companies desiring to innovate, accelerate, and grow,” Niemiec said in a statement, adding that the company chose Grand Rapids for two reasons. “It brings us closer to more innovative thinkers across a diverse slate of industries from healthcare to industrial manufacturing to mobility, and it allows us to tap into a deeper pool of specialized talent in the region. It is best suited for us as we bring greater tech capabilities to our new home city and create meaningful impact here, throughout the state, and globally.”

Founded in 2001, Twisthink helps companies embrace digital acceleration within their operations. The company has previously partnered with several public and private entities on a water quality monitoring system around Lake Macatawa, and more recently with a Michigan tech startup that seeks to deploy self-powered telecommunications towers around the country. The firm also has worked with heavyweights including Stryker Corp., Microsoft and Whirlpool Corp.

Twisthink partnered on its Grand Rapids relocation with Rockford Construction Co., The Right Place Inc., the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and the city of Grand Rapids. The Michigan Strategic Fund supported the expansion with a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“Over the last 20 years Twisthink has achieved impressive growth and developed a strong portfolio of clients nationwide,” The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen said in a statement. “Twisthink choosing to continue its accelerated growth here further establishes the Greater Grand Rapids region as a leading location for tech in the Midwest.”

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Twisthink’s expansion “reinforces our reputation as a world leader in innovation. With investments like today’s, we will continue to grow our tech and I.T. sectors here in MIchigan, further diversifying our economy.”