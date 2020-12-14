Discover Kalamazoo announces Jane Ghosh as new president and CEO

KALAMAZOO — Discover Kalamazoo has announced its new president and CEO on the heels of a transitional period for the organization.

Discover Kalamazoo, which promotes the Kalamazoo area as a destination for visitors and tourists, announced Monday that Jane Ghosh would take the helm. Ghosh takes over for Greg Ayers, who served at the post for 12 years before resigning in the spring.

Jane Ghosh COURTESY PHOTO

According to previous media reports, Ayers’ departure was followed by an undisclosed number of layoffs and furloughs as the COVID-19 pandemic began to tighten its grip on the area and shut down the hospitality industry.

The organization, which is funded by accommodation taxes, looks to establish some stability now by hiring Ghosh, who is a long-time Kalamazoo resident and served as a leader in marketing for both Johnson & Johnson and The Kellogg Company. Her most recent stop was as general manager and executive director of a portfolio owned by Ferrara Candy Co.

Her employment with Discover Kalamazoo goes into effect today as she takes on the immediate challenges that come with the continued closure of bars, restaurants and other establishments.

“I have been so fortunate to have had a marketing career leading world-famous brands on three continents,” Ghosh said in a statement. “It's a dream come true to be able to leverage the skills and expertise I have developed along the way to drive economic prosperity for my hometown.”

“Kalamazoo has so much to offer visitors and residents alike,” Ghosh added. “I think the future is very bright for tourism in the area, and I am really excited to be a part of helping people discover Kalamazoo.”