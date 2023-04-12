Economic developers work to build public trust in massive manufacturing projects

After spending months behind the scenes on complex negotiations and crafting incentive packages to lure major advanced manufacturers, Michigan economic development organizations now face another challenge to landing projects: public sentiment.

Specifically, the involvement of overseas companies or their U.S.-based subsidiaries have stoked fears about the state of Michigan doing business with U.S. political adversaries, including through a $2.4 billion battery manufacturing plant near Big Rapids. Other concerns involve disrupting vast tracts of rural land with heavy industry as well as potential environmental pollution.

Paul Isely, professor of economics and associate dean at Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business, says work remains for economic development agencies to build public trust in the massive Big Rapids-area battery plant. But Isely says the project would be a net positive for the region and state.

For economic development agencies working to bring the public on board with large-scale projects, Isely said it’s critical to establish trust from the outset.

“You have to be able to provide the trust and say, ‘Maybe that question is not able to be answered now, but we have listened to you and we will be watching that.’ It seems there were several instances (with the Gotion project) where people started to have concerns and those concerns weren’t immediately addressed,” Isely said. “That creates the feeling that there’s something to hide and that trust starts to be lost. Once the trust is lost, it’s really hard to get back. You have to be vigilant early on in these processes to make sure you’re maintaining that trust, that you are taking the time to listen to concerns.”

Isely sees the geopolitical concerns as a likely result of the deteriorating diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and China. That includes the Chinese-operated balloon spotted in North American airspace earlier this year, as well as ongoing discussions around TikTok’s Chinese parent company and data security.

“There’s absolutely no way anybody could have predicted that things would shift that much that fast,” Isely said of the diplomatic tension.

However, Isely said he believes the benefits of Gotion’s plan near Big Rapids should outweigh concerns.

“They’re bringing a technology here and a manufacturing model that we can learn from, and that’s a good thing,” Isely said. “I think in the scope of concerns that we have with China, this one’s likely pretty small compared to some of the others.”

The economic opportunity with the Gotion project and its alignment with the state’s effort to retain automotive production amid the electric vehicle transformation also contributes to the greater good of the project, according to Isely.

“We do know that overall for the entirety of Michigan, this undoubtedly will make things better off,” Isely said. “We know that because of the ability to anchor automotive production here, and we know that because of the number of jobs being created. Even if the number of jobs created aren’t as many as they say, it’s still a project that generates value in many different ways. It brings technology and worker skill sets here to Michigan so that other businesses will then decide, ‘Hey, maybe I want to be there because Michigan workers now have that skill.’”

Economic developers respond

Confronted with public concerns, local economic development organizations have started to ramp up education campaigns and outreach for these large projects.

In West Michigan, The Right Place Inc. and project backers have worked to advocate in support of Gotion’s planned development, which is yet to be finalized. Last month, state lawmakers advanced a spending plan that included $175 million in support of Gotion’s facility, which promises to create 2,350 jobs. Meanwhile, Gotion’s North American vice president last week addressed some claims during a virtual panel discussion, proclaiming that there is “no communist plot” associated with the project.

For The Right Place and other proponents of the Gotion plant, the project is a major economic opportunity to add new jobs and contribute to a domestic supply chain for EV components.

The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen said such a large-scale development also would benefit local manufacturing companies riding the wave of the ongoing EV transformation.

“A lot of our area companies are highly dependent on the automotive industry, and as that industry changes, the supply chain’s going to have to change,” Thelen said. “The more we can retain in Michigan and in the Midwest with this EV and battery industry, the more opportunities our companies will have to supply it.”

Thelen said the project represents “a sizable decision for the community, and you’re seeing people on both sides — pro and con — voicing their opinions.”

Thelen agreed with Isely that some questions on the Gotion project may be premature.

“I think right now, if there’s a question that goes unanswered, people assume that it’s this sort of ‘gotcha’ moment, when in fact it’s just more of a function of timing,” Thelen said.

“One challenge as you try to inform the public is that these are the types of projects that haven’t happened in this country for a couple decades,” Thelen added, referring to the wave of foreign automakers establishing U.S. operations in the late 20th century. “But we have to understand these projects are generally positive.”

Lansing outreach

In Lansing, a public education effort is underway for another large-scale manufacturing project. Unlike the Gotion plant, however, the proposed Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus slated for a nearly 2,000-acre site near Lansing hasn’t secured a development agreement.

The massive greenfield in Clinton County’s Eagle Township is near I-96, Michigan State University’s campus, a municipal airport and within an hour of driving distance to both Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. Project backers see each of these factors as ideal to attract a large company manufacturing electric vehicle batteries, semiconductor chips or similar production.

“It’s kind of a rare site that is the best of all worlds,” Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), told the Business Journal. “It’s very close to a major metropolitan area and university, but we’re able to provide that acreage necessary to ultimately land some kind of transformative company.”

LEAP has been working to assemble, manage and now market the site as Clinton County and Eagle Township undergo a master planning amendment process ahead of any formal approval.

People in support of the project see it as a valuable way to bring new jobs to the area, boost battery and chip production in light of recent supply chain disruptions, and serve as an overall unique manufacturing opportunity not only for the state of Michigan but for the U.S.

LEAP recently submitted more than 100 letters of support from various individuals, businesses, alliances and nonprofits to the Clinton County Planning Commission, Clinton County Board of Commissioners and the Eagle Township Board of Trustees.

However, the project also has faced local opposition to the potentially massive change to the land and its intended use based on its donation to Michigan State University in 2005 by local farmer Dave Morris.

Residents have spoken out at public meetings against the potential decision to approve the project, and a Facebook group called Stop the Mega Site has emerged as a forum for community members to discuss concerns.

In response, LEAP recently launched a public education effort to answer questions from area residents and provide information about the site and the process.

A website and fact sheet now outline why officials believe the site is the best fit for the MMIC, how environmental concerns are being addressed, and what kind of agricultural impact the project will have.

“There’s a public process, and that appropriately involves the entire community and a conversation about the vision for this particular piece of property,” Trezise said.

Trezise said project officials are working to preserve as much agricultural property as possible and that the total 2000 acres represent less than 1 percent of all agricultural property in Clinton County.

At the same time, Trezise said he understands the significance of a project of this scale for the community.

“I am deeply respectful of the fact that it is a significant change for some people who live in the immediate area,” he said. “I think that this will not be nearly as disruptive as they think, but I have complete respect that it is essentially for a few people close to their backyard. We just want a very respectful public dialogue and reach what is best, though, for the greater good of maybe tens of thousands of people and our country.”