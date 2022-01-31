Economic impact of amateur, youth sports recovers to pre-pandemic levels

Amateur and youth sporting events recovered last year to generate a $55.5 million economic impact in West Michigan, an amount that was more than triple the prior year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2021 economic impact estimated by the West Michigan Sports Commission was also slightly better than 2019.

After the steep decline in 2020 from the pandemic, West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler considers 2021 a “win” for sports tourism in the region.

“When you describe 2021, it always starts with what we came out of: 2020 was a huge hit on tourism, and sports tourism was factored in there and all of the challenges we faced from the pandemic. It was restrictions, it was closures, and there was no vaccine available at the time, so starting from a period of time that none of us ever saw coming, where hotel occupancies and revenues were at their lowest,” Guswiler said. “We got the ball rolling as best we could in 2020, but ’21 offered us greater opportunities. Vaccines were coming out, we found ways for groups to gather safely and, more importantly, there was a willingness of individuals and families to travel again because of mitigating factors.”

The $55.5 million economic impact from sporting events the West Michigan Sports Commission hosted in 2021 compares with $13.5 million in 2020 and $54.9 million in 2019.

The nonprofit West Michigan Sports Commission promotes and hosts youth and amateur sporting events that annually draw thousands of participants and attendees to Grand Rapids, including the annual Meijer State Games each summer and winter.

The number of events hosted in 2021 rebounded to 100, from 45 in 2020 and 99 in 2019. The increase in the number of events back to pre-pandemic levels “proves the resiliency of sports tourism and how it is one of the first sectors of tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels,” Guswiler said.

“We saw sports tourism really lead the tourism sector in bringing people back into our community and into our hotels and restaurants that was much needed,” he said. “We think a lot of it is because a lot of the travel is regional travel, driving travel, shorter trips, and that families were at a point that they really, truly just wanted to get out. They know the benefit for their kids and themselves of sports and getting out with the health and wellness from activity, so all that played a part in our ability to see 2021 and a growth year coming out of 2020.”

According to the commission’s economic impact analysis, the 100 sporting events hosted in Grand Rapids attracted 184,360 visitors who filled 42,847 hotel room nights. That’s an increase of 229 percent from the 13,042 room nights and 35,384 visitors in 2020, but still fewer than the 50,245 nights from 230,382 visitors in 2019.

The Meijer Sports Complex near Rockford generated $5.6 million in direct visitor spending from hosting 22 baseball and softball tournaments that featured 684 teams.

This year “will be another rebuilding year as the Sports Commission focuses on growing the number of traveling athletes and visitors, and bidding on new events,” Guswiler said.

If the present wave of infections wanes as expected, “we feel like it’s going to be a good year for sports tourism,” he said.

“We think with how resilient sports tourism is that we’re going to be back at 2019 levels or, hopefully, better,” Guswiler said. “I am very optimistic about the future of sports tourism in West Michigan.”

The Sports Commission will host some national events this year that include the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championship returning to Grand Valley State University and the 2022 Junior Gold Bowling Championships that will bring 5,000 participants to the area for three weeks.

Since forming in 2007, the West Michigan Sports Commission has booked 978 sporting events and tournaments with more than 1.7 million participants and visitors, generating more than $466 million in direct spending.