Economists project solid growth for 2022 as effects of COVID lessen

University of Michigan economists expect the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the U.S. economy to wane by midyear and project solid economic growth for 2022.

In an updated U.S. economic outlook issued today by U of M’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economists, economists projected 4.1 percent Real GDP for 2022, followed by 2.8 percent in 2023.

“The Omicron strain of the coronavirus swept quickly through the United States. While many hospitals were challenged, private precautions look to have been sufficient to maintain orderly functioning of the healthcare system,” U of M economists wrote in today’s outlook.

“In the aftermath of Omicron, and largely responding to changing public sentiment, several states have already scrapped many COVID-19-related restrictions, and many others will likely follow soon. Short of the emergence of new strains that cause severe disease in those with prior immunity, we expect the pandemic's impact on the economy largely to have waned by mid-2022.”

Production disruptions from the Omicron variant that swept the nation in recent months will constrain economic growth for the first quarter to 2.4 percent Real GDP. Growth should pick up throughout the rest of the year.

In the second and third quarters, “strong service consumption growth, robust new home construction and a rebound of spending on new vehicles helped lift growth to a pace of 4.1 percent” for the year, the economists wrote. “By the end of 2022, real GDP will have caught up with the pre-pandemic growth trend. Calendar-year GDP growth slows from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023.”

U of M economists also expect inflation that’s been running at a 40-year high to begin easing later this year and for the Federal Reserve to soon begin raising interest rates.

Economists project 6.3 percent Consumer Price Index for the first quarter alone. The CPI rate will then moderate to average 5.5 percent for 2022 and 3.5 percent in 2023.

“Massive pandemic-related shocks to preferences, disruptions of production and distribution networks, and unprecedented policy responses have combined to push inflation to 40-year highs,” U of M economists wrote on their outlook. “Near-term inflation is likely to remain elevated, but we see some hopeful signs that a slowdown later in 2022 may be in the cards. Rent increases for new tenants, used vehicle price inflation, and several key producer price inflation measures may have already peaked or appear likely to peak very soon.”

While projected CPI rates are below what’s been recently recorded, they are still well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2 percent. The U of M outlook expects the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates “very soon and to keep raising rates swiftly during 2022, before moderating the pace in 2023.”

U of M economists also wrote that “only a sudden deterioration of the labor market could deter the Fed from a swift tightening of monetary policy.”

The key federal funds rate, now at near zero, will reach 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent by the end of 2022 and 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent by the end of 2023, according to U of M’s outlook.