Feyen Zylstra acquires Dynics Services Group

GRAND RAPIDS — Feyen Zylstra LLC, a Grand Rapids-based electrical services and industrial technology firm, has expanded its footprint into North Carolina following a recent acquisition.

On Monday, the company announced that it had acquired Dynics Services Group, which is based in North Carolina but is a division of Dynics Inc. in Ann Arbor.

Ryan Cahalane, president of Feyen Zylstra’s Industrial Tech COURTESY PHOTO

Dynics specializes in industrial grade computer hardware, visualization software, network security, network monitoring and software defined networking solutions. Both Feyen Zylstra and Dynics have maintained a working relationship.

The deal was finalized on Jan. 6, and terms were not disclosed.

Feyen Zylstra already maintains locations in Charleston, S.C. and Nashville. The acquisition adds another 10 engineers to its team in that region and a new location in Charlotte, N.C. The team will primarily be used to service existing customers that require assistance with matters such as automation, controls, manufacturing IT systems and security.

Feyen Zylstra now employs more than 550 people in total who are spread out across six offices in four different states.

“Feyen Zylstra is excited to continue its rapid expansion in the southeastern part of the country with the addition of these incredibly talented engineers,” Ryan Cahalane, president of Feyen Zylstra’s Industrial Tech division, said in a statement. “The two firms have a solid working history, so integration should be seamless, resulting in immediate benefit to our clients.”

Also as part of the deal, Dynics has acquired an industrial internet of things (IIoT) software application called Endeavor, which was developed by Feyen Zylstra.

Endeavor measures and collects important data from the shop floor, proving to be a valuable tool for both efficiency and predictive maintenance purposes.

Through Endeavor, a user can monitor things like machine health, up/downtime, temptation and vibration.

“Adding this Cloud-based application will complement the current hardware and software solutions we provide our customers, so we’re excited to begin incorporating Endeavor into our product mix,” Ed Gatt, president of Dynics Inc., said. “We believe this deal to synthesize our core capabilities while leveraging FZ’s services will have an immediate impact for our clients.”