Ford Airport CEO resigns

GRAND RAPIDS — After nearly two years on the job, the top executive at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport has stepped down.

Effective today, Jim Gill has resigned his post as CEO and president of the airport. Gill, who started in the position on Jan. 9, 2017, will remain in a consulting role to advise interim CEO Brian Picardat as the Gerald Ford International Airport Authority Board prepares for a national search for a replacement.

Picardat has been with the airport for three decades, currently serving as vice president and CFO.

According to a statement, Gill said he is stepping down “to pursue opportunities in the public sector that have been presented to me.”

Gill came to Grand Rapids after serving as the COO and CFO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority in Pittsburgh.

“Under the leadership of Jim Gill, Ford Airport has enjoyed double-digit growth in both passengers and non-airline revenue,” board Chairman Dan Koorndyk said in a statement. “He has overseen the successful completion of the first phase of our Gateway Transformation project, which is designed to enhance the customer experience.”

The airport authority board aims to have a permanent CEO in place in 2019.