Four Michigan-based tribes receive federal COVID-19 relief funding

Four tribes in Michigan have been awarded nearly $1 million each from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding was announced today as part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat program and will support the construction of new rental housing, water infrastructure, health care facilities and emergency food supplies.

Federally recognized American Indian tribes in 19 states received a combined $100 million. They included the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians ($900,000), Keweenaw Bay Indian Community ($900,000), Little River Band of Ottawa Indians ($898,560) and Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians ($900,000).

“This $100 million investment will go a long way to help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” HUD Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz said in a statement.

HUD announced similar funding last month to address tribes’ housing needs during the pandemic, which included nearly $2 million for the Little River Band of Ottawa and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.