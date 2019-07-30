FTC&H acquires Toledo civil engineering firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Engineering firm Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber Inc. acquired Northwest Consultants Inc., a civil engineering firm in Toledo, Ohio.

The deal gives Fishbeck a broader presence in Ohio and a greater ability to serve clients in the Midwest.

Jeff Schumaker COURTESY PHOTO

“NCI is a recognized leader in the industry with dedicated staff, a commitment to quality work and core values that closely align with Fishbeck,” Fishbeck President and Principal Jeff Schumaker said in a statement. “As we share a similar client base, NCI is a firm we’ve come to respect and trust over the years. We believe every NCI employee brings a wealth of industry knowledge and talent and complements our culture.”

Northwest Consultants has offices in Canton, Mich., Toledo and Dayton, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind.

Fishbeck provides engineering, environmental sciences, architecture, and construction management firm service and employs more than 400 people 11 cities in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.