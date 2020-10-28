Gentex announces 5-year donation to Kids’ Food Basket as nonprofit opens new facility

ZEELAND — Gentex Corp. has pledged annual $60,000 donations to Kids’ Food Basket over the next five years to support the nonprofit’s programs, a new Holland facility and a matching fund for additional gifts.

“Children need good nutrition to be healthy, succeed academically and reach their full potential,” Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing said in a statement. “This means Kids’ Food Basket provides more than meals. They provide integral community resources that help break the cycle of poverty and build a stronger community. We’re excited to support them as they enable West Michigan to better tackle childhood hunger.”

Kids’ Food Basket President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney COURTESY PHOTO

The company announced today that a majority of the recurring donation would apply to Kids’ Food Basket’s “Feeding Our Future” campaign in Ottawa and Allegan counties as the nonprofit unveiled its new Holland facility today.

Kids’ Food Basket President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said Gentex’s donation “allows us to nourish more children in Ottawa and Allegan counties with good, nutritious food, especially during this critical time.”

Gentex helped the nonprofit streamline its meal preparation by building custom tables at the new Holland facility.

Kids’ Food Basket’s Sack Supper program serves nearly 9,000 kids at 52 schools in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties where at least 70 percent of the student population receives free or reduced lunch.