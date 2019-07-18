GR attorney to oversee Barnes & Thornburg’s new Southeast Michigan office

Law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP opened an office in suburban Detroit.

The Southfield office is Barnes & Thornburg’s second in Michigan. The law firm opened in Grand Rapids more than 15 years ago.

“Detroit and the surrounding area have experienced an incredible economic rebirth in recent years, due in large part to the development of advanced manufacturing and engineering that supports the automotive industry and other sectors,” said Robert Stead, managing partner at the Grand Rapids office who also leads the new location. “This is an opportune time to expand our presence in Michigan and attract additional talented attorneys who can build sustainable, outcome-driven partnerships with clients.”

Frank Mamat, a veteran management-side labor and employment attorney, is in charge of the office that will focus on labor and employment, corporate, environmental, and intellectual property law, and litigation.

Mamat was previously with Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Barnes & Thornburg has 15 offices nationwide.