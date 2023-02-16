GR-based data center, fiber network operator US Signal sells to Australian fund manager

GRAND RAPIDS — Data center operator, I.T. solutions provider and fiber network owner US Signal Co. LLC has completed a sale to global investment manager Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

In the deal, Australia-based Igneo acquired a 100-percent equity share of US Signal, founded in Grand Rapids in 2001 by telecom entrepreneur Rich Postma.

The transaction included US Signal’s 9,500-mile fiber network and eight data centers. US Signal has operations in nine states in the Upper Midwest and employs 185 people.

US Signal leverages its fiber network to provide network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection and disaster recovery services to regional enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers.

“Igneo is an experienced investor that is positioned to support and expand US Signal’s data center presence and fiber network infrastructure to serve our regional enterprise customers,” Postma, who served as chairman and CEO of US Signal, said in a statement.

Since 2009, Postma has served as chairman of Macatawa Bank Corp. and has held director positions at telecom contractor TurnKey Network Solutions and R.T. London Inc., a Grand Rapids-based designer and manufacturer of durable furniture. He also previously worked as co-Chairman and CEO of U.S. Xchange LLC.

“I am confident that the partnership with Igneo will enhance the US Signal experience for existing customers and allow the company to deliver this high standard of excellence to additional customers across our expanding footprint,” Postma said.

Via a representative, Postma declined to comment for this story.

The deal marks Igneo’s first acquisition in the domestic telecommunications industry and its fourth holding in North America. The firm has invested more than $1.5 billion in New York-based renewable energy developer Terra-Gen, Carlsbad, Calif.-based Rialto Bioenergy Facility and Jacksonville, Fla.-based shortline rail operator Patriot Rail.

“We are thrilled to partner with Igneo to support our strategic goals, including investment in and expansion of our data centers and fiber network, as we continue to provide unparalleled service to our customers,” US Signal President Paul Van Hyfte said in a statement.

Terms of the deal for US Signal, which was first announced in September and closed this week, were not disclosed.

Advisers to US Signal included Stamford, Conn.-based investment banking firm Bank Street and the Grand Rapids office of the Dickinson Wright PLLC law firm. KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mayer Brown served as advisers to Igneo in the transaction.

Igneo Infrastructure Partners operates as an autonomous investment team within First Sentier Investors, a Sydney, Australia-based global fund manager with more than $134 billion in assets under management, according to a report in Pensions & Investments. Igneo, which operates from offices in Sydney, New York and London, focuses on investing in middle market infrastructure companies in the U.K., North America, Australia and New Zealand on behalf of more than 120 global institutional investors.

At the end of 2022, Igneo had $16.5 billion in assets under management.

“We are excited to add US Signal to our growing portfolio in North America, where we continue to see strong tailwinds in the digital infrastructure sector,” Michael Ryder, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America, said in a statement. “This is our third global investment in the digital sector. Our focus remains on high-quality, mid-market, critical infrastructure businesses like US Signal.”