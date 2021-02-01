Grand Rapids data center service provider acquires U.K.-based partnering firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Service Express LLC, a Grand Rapids-based firm that provides third-party data center maintenance services, has announced its first international acquisition.

The company announced on Monday that it has acquired Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd., which is headquartered in Bedford, England, but has locations throughout the U.K. and Europe. The company also has a software development division in Sri Lanka.

Established in 1987, Blue Chip serves as a third-party maintenance provider and managed services provider.

Prior to the acquisition, the two companies had maintained a partnership and provided shared client services. The acquisition is the fifth one in company history for Service Express. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our acquisition of Blue Chip in many ways formalizes the two companies’ existing multi-year partnership,” Service Express President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer said in a statement. He will continue as CEO of the combined company.

“Our culture of growth, employee engagement, and differentiated customer experience aligns well with Blue Chip’s great reputation for building a talented and dedicated team that places customers at the heart of their service,” Alvesteffer added. “The addition of Blue Chip enables our joint vision of growing a global portfolio to provide the best experience for our customers, partners and employees.”

Service Express, which was bought by New York-based private equity firm Harvest Partners LP two years ago, opened in 1993 to deliver onsite hardware maintenance for mission critical servers, storage and networking equipment. The company operates 50 offices across the U.S. and maintains additional partnerships around the world.

Providing services that include server, storage and networking maintenance in addition to hardware solutions and data center relocations, Service Express works in industries ranging from manufacturing and education to financial services.

In an announcement on the deal, the company stated that the acquisition would accelerate opportunities for organic growth and additional acquisitions, with a new focus in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.