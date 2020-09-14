Grand Rapids tech consultant OST expands Minneapolis presence with latest acquihire

Grand Rapids-based technology and digital consultant OST announced last week an acquisition that would bolster its existing presence in Minneapolis, Minn.

OST — which has offices in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Minneapolis — revealed its new partnership with Azul Seven, a Minneapolis-based digital design and integrated services provider launched in 2008. The partnership was described to MiBiz as an “acquihire,” an acquisition for the purposes of obtaining the expertise of the staff.

OST President and CEO Meredith Bronk COURTESY PHOTO

Additionally, OST hired Mitch Prust as vice president of enterprise solutions, who is tasked with expanding OST’s Minneapolis presence. Prust will oversee managed services and infrastructure teams and brings 20 years of industry experience to the fold.

“Furthering our commitment to advance OST’s presence in the Minneapolis area, integrating the Azul Seven team will benefit customers on both ends as we work together to improve customer experience through technology,” OST President and CEO Meredith Bronk told MiBiz in a statement. “Azul Seven’s deep experience in healthcare, financial services and other highly regulated industries is positioned to add tremendous value across the board.”

OST’s investment in the Twin Cities does not end there, either. Over the next two years, OST intends to double the size of its Minneapolis-based work force from 50 to 100 employees.

“We’ve always been a market leader in human-centered design practices,” Lisa Helminiak, CEO of Azul Seven, said in a statement. “Azul Seven’s work shows that when you design technology to meet real customer needs, you retain customers, reduce costs and ultimately diminish risk in an increasingly accelerated market. Everyone at Azul Seven is excited to continue providing value to clients through our new partnership with OST.”