Published in Economic Development

Grand Rapids tech firms merge

BY MIBIZ STAFF Wednesday, February 26, 2020 12:36pm

Dykstra IT LLC, a provider of fully managed information technology services, recently merged into Quantum Leap Inc., a telecommunications provider.

Staff from Dykstra IT moved into Quantum Leap’s facility on 44th Street in Grand Rapids and founder Drew Dykstra became a partner. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

COURTESY PHOTO

Quantum Leap often used Dykstra IT when installing a phone system, said Rob Dykstra, partner and vice president of business development at Quantum Leap, who’s no relation to Dykstra IT’s Drew Dykstra. 

Combining the two companies “makes us a true one-stop shopping” destination for I.T. services, Rob Dykstra said.

“We can handle anything from a technology perspective,” he said.

The merger as well expands Quantum Leap’s client base and will help to drive growth, Dykstra said.

Read 350 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top