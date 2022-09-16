Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit convenes Oct. 6 in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Tribal Business News, a national publication headquartered in Grand Rapids that covers the $130 billion tribal economy, is hosting the first-ever Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit on Oct. 6.

Held in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corp., Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business and MiBiz, the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit will convene tribal leaders, business executives and entrepreneurs from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Seidman College of Business in downtown Grand Rapids. Sessions will include presentations on ongoing tribal economic development projects, how tribal economic development organizations work together, funding opportunities for projects and efforts to build a resilient tribal economy.

The Summit is aimed at professional service providers and company owners who want to learn more about doing business in Indian Country, Native American business leaders looking to grow their enterprises and connect with other business leaders in Indian Country, tribal leaders and tribal economic development officials, as well as college students who are majoring or interested in business and economic development.

Keynote speakers include Jackson Brossy, assistant administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs at the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Tribal Business News is excited to bring together tribes, state and federal officials, and non-Native business leaders in an effort to spur the tribal economy in the Great Lakes region,” Publisher Levi Rickert said in a statement. “Tribes are a powerful force in Michigan and elsewhere in the region. The timing for the summit is right as tribes navigate beyond the pandemic to a brighter future.”

For more information or to register for the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit, visit this link or call (616) 229-0649.