Here is the growth report for December 7, 2019.

Grand Rapids-based Service Express LLC has been sold to Harvest Partners LP , a New York City-based private equity firm. Service Express, a data center equipment maintenance service provider, had been a portfolio company of Charlotte, N.C.-based Pamlico Capital since July 2015. Service Express CEO Ron Alvesteffer and the management team will continue to lead the company and remain “significant owners of the business,” according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rothschild & Co. and William Blair & Co. LLC served as financial advisers to Pamlico and Service Express, who were represented by Alston & Bird LLP . Harvest Partners was advised by Moelis & Co. and Harris Williams , and was represented by legal adviser Kirkland & Ellis LLP . Harvest Partners provided equity capital and arranged the debt financing for the transaction, as well as arranged equity co-investment capital.

Grand Haven-based J SJ Corp. sold portfolio company Dake Corp. , a metalworking equipment and machine tool maker also based in Grand Haven, to Laguna Tools Inc. of Irvine, Calif. Terms of the deal, which closed Nov. 20, were not disclosed. Dake had been a part of JSJ Corp. for nearly 80 years. JSJ Corp. was advised on the deal by Grand Rapids-based Charter Capital Partners and the law firm of Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC . Laguna Tools is a portfolio company of Rye Brook, N.Y.-based Hudson Ferry Capital , a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies.

Grand Rapids-based organic food delivery service Doorganics LLC has been acquired by venture capital-backed GrubMarket Inc. of San Francisco, Calif. The deal will allow Doorganics to use GrubMarket’s e-commerce network and supply chain as it works to expand its service offerings across the Midwest, according to a statement. Founder Mike Hughes and the leadership team will remain with Doorganics, which will keep its Grand Rapids headquarters. For GrubMarket, the acquisition of Doorganics provides “another key step” in the company’s national expansion plans, according to CEO Mike Xu, who called Doorganics “one of the premier farm-to-table grocery delivery services in the Midwest.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Traverse City-based accounting firm Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth PC acquired Hill, Schroderus & Co. LLP , an accounting firm based in Petoskey, according to a statement. All staff members at Hill, Schroderus & Co. transitioned to work for the new firm, which is maintaining the Petoskey office. With more than 60 staff members, Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth is now one of the largest CPA firms in Northern Michigan.