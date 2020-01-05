Growth Report: January 6, 2020

This is the MiBiz growth report for January 6, 2020.

JR Automation Technologies LLC is now part of Tokyo-based Hitachi Ltd. after the completion of a $1.42 billion deal for the West Michigan-based custom automation systems provider. The Holland-based JR Automation had been a portfolio company of New York City-based private equity firm Crestview Partners since 2015. Hitachi signed a definitive agreement to acquire JR Automation in April.

Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital Inc. purchased the U.S. brand licensing rights to McHenry, Ill.-based Cartridge World, a franchised printing consumables brand. Blackford will now oversee the master franchisees nationwide and aims to help franchises grow via implementing business model changes and adapting to business trends. In the last 18 months, the company has recently expanded from selling ink and toner to offering other products and services at its franchise locations. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Grand Rapids-based independent air compressor distributor Michigan Air Solutions LLC has been acquired by the U.S. affiliate of ELGi Equipments Ltd., a global air compressor manufacturer based in southern India. The deal allows ELGi to expand and grow its presence in the U.S. via an established customer base, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ELGi is publicly traded on the National Stock Exchange of India and has a market capitalization equivalent to more than $566 million.

Traverse City-based Northern Radio of Michigan Inc. is selling off a pair of radio stations in separate transactions, according to a report on InsideRadio. Midwestern Broadcasting Co., also of Traverse City, will acquire rock station 97.5 WKLT for $450,000, while Mt. Pleasant-based Central Michigan University is purchasing 94.3 WFCX for $500,000 and plans to add it to the WCMU Public Radio network, InsideRadio reported.

Las Vegas-based private investment firm Crystal View Capital purchased the 398-unit Stowaway Mini Storage at 9879 Portage Road in Portage, according to a report in Inside Self Storage. Berkadia arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate $2.5 million acquisition loan from CIBC World Markets, according to a statement.

Private equity-backed Aspen Surgical Inc. of Caledonia acquired Redmond, Wash.-based orthopedic products manufacturer Beatty Marketing & Sales LLP. The deal gives Aspen Surgical a broader portfolio of orthopedic surgical products, including sterile kits, suture retrievers and positioning products. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Private equity-backed High Street Insurance Partners Inc. of Traverse City has acquired InPro Insurance Agency LLC, a full-service independent insurance agency in Troy, Mich. The deal is the seventh acquisition for High Street Insurance, which was formed in mid 2018 by Detroit-based Huron Capital Partners LLC, and is the platform’s first transaction in Southeast Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired became an independent subsidiary of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on Jan. 1. The nonprofit merger comes as ABVI Executive Director Richard Stevens retires after 17 years at the organization. ABVI served more than 930 clients in the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, and evaluated more than 500 patients in outreach screenings.

Niles-based Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lower West Michigan merged with South Bend, Ind.-based Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph County, effective Jan. 1. The Niles nonprofit served Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties in Southwest Michigan.

Grand Rapids-based Field’s Fire Protection Inc. has been acquired by Indianapolis, Ind.-based CertaSite, a recently-formed commercial fire protection business. Field’s Fire Protection operates from its base in Grand Rapids and an office in Warren, Mich. Company founder Mike Field will remain with the firm as a key account manager, according to a statement. CertaSite was founded in June 2018 by New York City-based private equity firm The Riverside Co. In Michigan, CertaSite previously acquired Kalamazoo-based Approved Protection Systems and Ann Arbor-based Spears Fire & Safety Services Inc.