Here is the growth report for November 9, 2019.

Automotive supplier Yanfeng US Automotive Interior Systems has entered into an agreement to sell the company’s Grand Rapids-area operations to Green Light Growth Partners LLC , a new automotive-focused private equity firm in Bloomfield Hills. The business will be renamed and operate as Kendrick Plastics Inc. following the close of the transaction, which is expected in December. The sale will include all assets and operations associated with the facility at 5050 Kendrick St. SE in Cascade Charter Township. The plant employs 400 people and manufactures interior trim components for the automotive industry and has injection molding, paint and assembly capabilities. Honigman LLP advised Green Light on the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) plans to buy Wright Medical Group NV , a Netherlands-based maker of orthopedic products for the ankle, wrist, foot and shoulder, for $4 billion in cash. Directors at both corporations have approved the deal. The corporations expect the deal to close in the second half of 2020, pending regulatory approvals and the approval of Wright Medical shareholders. Stryker said the deal will not affect adjusted net earnings in 2020. The company expects the deal to be dilutive to earnings by 10 cents per share in 2021 and become accretive in the years after.

Grand Rapids-based restaurant operator Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU) expanded its holdings in the Atlanta, Ga. market with the acquisition of five Wendy’s stores. Meritage expects the stores to add about $8.8 million in annual sales to the company and be accretive to earnings going forward. The deal complements Meritage’s existing portfolio of 39 Wendy’s stores in the Atlanta market, according to CEO Robert Schermer Jr. As well, the acquisition fits with Meritage’s growth strategy to operate 435 total restaurants — including a planned 400 Wendy’s locations — by 2025.

Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc. has acquired the remaining shares of U.K.-based furniture designer and manufacturer Naughtone for $46.1 million. The deal, which closed Oct. 25, is expected to be accretive to earnings by 1 cent to 3 cents per share in the company’s current 2020 fiscal year, according to a statement. Zeeland-based Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) previously acquired a 50-percent stake in Naughtone in 2016 for $12.4 million. • Muskegon-based Conn Geneva & Robinson CPA and Consultants PC merged with Grand Rapids-based accounting firm Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors LLC . Partners Pete Geneva and Rich Robinson and their firm’s staff joined Hungerford Nichols, which also added Kim Taylor Tax and Accounting in the deal. Clients will continue to work with the same staff. The transaction raised Hungerford Nichols’ workforce to 102 professionals. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Hungerford Nichols has offices in Grand Rapids, Greenville, St. Joseph and Muskegon.

Health information networks Great Lakes Health Connect and Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services will combine operations by the end of the year. Great Lakes Health Connect, formed in Grand Rapids in 2010 by a coalition of West Michigan hospitals, will operate for a year as a wholly-owned subsidiary of East Lansing-based Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services, also known as MiHIN, as the two work out a final structure for their merger. Both nonprofit organizations will maintain their present offices and staffs in Grand Rapids and East Lansing.