Growth Report: Oct. 26, 2019

MiBiz Growth Report for Oct. 26, 2019.

Carroll Capital LLC , a Greenwich, Conn.-based family office, has acquired Grand Rapids-based Elevator Service LLC from owner Nate McFadden. Carroll Capital partnered with the management team on the acquisition. Elevator Service maintains and repairs elevators for clients in a market that covers Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. The company looks to continue to expand its market share across Michigan and to add on other independent businesses in attractive markets. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Ice Miller LLP and Baker Tilly advised Carroll Capital on the deal. Maven Group , Varnum LLP and Hungerford Nichols advised McFadden on the sale.

Iroquois Hoods Inc. , a Muskegon maker of laboratory furniture with a focus on custom fume hoods, was acquired by entrepreneurs Rick Claypool and Nate Thornton. Michael Gross, who acquired the company in 2001, decided to sell so he could retire, according to a statement. Gross plans to remain with the business to transition leadership. He connected with Claypool and Thorton through Grand Rapids M&A firm Calder Capital LLC , which represented Iroquois Hoods in the transaction. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Traverse City-based Traverse City Whiskey Co. acquired New York-based Cocktail Crate LLC , a producer of non-GMO cocktail mixers, according to a statement. The deal will help Traverse City Whiskey boost the distribution of its non-alcoholic portfolio of products, which includes cocktail cherries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cocktail Crate founder Alex Abbott Boyd has joined Traverse City Whiskey to lead the company’s non-alcoholic product portfolio. The acquisition follows the opening of a Traverse City Whiskey tasting room in Ferndale.

New York-based private equity firm Seaport Capital announced it made a strategic investment in Holland-based Rutherford & Associates Inc. , a software provider for bottlers and beverage distributors. The investment through the firm’s $230 million Seaport Capital Partners V fund will go to support further growth in Rutherford & Associates “to take our business to the next level,” said founder Mike Rutherford. Along with Seaport’s investment, veteran technology executive Jim Clishem was named CEO of Rutherford & Associates. Management at Rutherford & Associates remains in place, with Rutherford moving into the role of chief technology officer.