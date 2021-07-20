Gun Lake Investments CEO Kurtis Trevan resigns

GRAND RAPIDS — The CEO of Gun Lake Investments — the economic development arm of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Potawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe — has resigned after six years in the position.

The Gun Lake Investments board of directors announced the resignation of CEO Kurtis Trevan on Monday. The board of the tribally owned, non-gaming investment entity of the Gun Lake Tribe has engaged Monica King to lead the organization as interim CEO.

King serves as CEO and managing partner of Grand Rapids-based DWH LLC, a financial advisory, transition consulting and M&A firm that is majority owned by Waséyabek Development Co., the non-gaming investment arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi.

“Monica is a very experienced and dedicated professional that is no stranger to GLI,” Gun Lake Investments said in a statement. “She has led the board through a thorough and exciting strategic plan, as well as served as a contracted COO.”

Trevan, a citizen of the Gun Lake Tribe who has worked in various capacities for the tribe for a decade, told MiBiz that he’s not yet discussing specifics of his next move, but noted “they are focused on the DEI investment space, operating out of Grand Rapids, but with a national reach.”

He posted a statement on social media Monday about his resignation while publicly thanking a variety of parties.

“The Tribe has provided me an opportunity of a lifetime that could not have been replicated any place else,” Trevan wrote. “Fortunately, on that journey, I was asked to align capital with community. What an amazing blessing to do this in West Michigan, which welcomed GLI with open arms and provided an amazing environment to grow our start-up private capital firm from one employee to 16 investments spread across the country and creating significant social impact without sacrificing financial results.”

One of GLI’s high-profile moves came in early 2020 when it partnered with Waséyabek Development Co. to jointly acquire McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 18-story, 154,000-square-foot building at 146 Monroe Center St. — located at the corner with Pearl Street in the core downtown business district — houses retail, office space, an event venue and luxury apartments on the upper floors.

Under Trevan’s leadership, GLI also had an equity investment in Rockford Construction Co.’s Stockbridge redevelopment on the west side of Grand Rapids, as MiBiz previously reported.

--

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include comment from Trevan.