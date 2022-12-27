Housing, economic development lead most-read stories of 2022

Major housing developments that would add hundreds of much-needed units and large entertainment venues in downtown Grand Rapids were among the top 10 most-read stories by MiBiz readers in 2022.

A developer’s plan to build 567 condos and single-family homes in Alpine Township, which has since stalled at the local planning process, would eventually replace Gracewil Country Club about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids. The project illustrates a trend that housing experts are seeing with strong demand for projects in suburban Grand Rapids communities.

Meanwhile, Grand Action 2.0’s plan for a $116 million riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids, and potentially a soccer stadium on the city’s west side, also generated strong interest among readers.

These projects and others suggest that, despite fears of at least a mild recession coming in later 2023, West Michigan’s real estate and development sector shows no signs of slowing.

Thank you for reading.

— Andy Balaskovitz, managing editor







567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

West Michigan residential construction firms JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC have proposed gradually replacing Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township with 567 single-family homes and condo units.

‘BOOMING’ SUBURBIA: Developers plan hundreds of new housing units in GR area

This past year brought a spike in interest from both longtime and relatively new multifamily housing developers who see opportunity with high demand and often readily available land outside the city of Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS ‘LINCHPIN’: Modeled off Van Andel Arena, $116M amphitheater project already attracting national developers’ attention

City and entertainment authority officials see a planned $116 million riverfront amphitheater similarly to Van Andel Arena and other major downtown attractions of recent decades that spurred other development projects.

West side GR site examined for soccer stadium; DeVos acquires adjacent land

MiBiz first reported in early September that Grand Action 2.0, the development team behind the riverfront amphitheater, is also in the process of examining land surrounding the YMCA on the city’s west side for a potential soccer stadium.

GR nightclub Ambiance permanently closes; owners cite ‘persistent safety issues’ in downtown

The owners of downtown Grand Rapids nightclub Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge abruptly closed for good in November, citing ongoing safety issues and an overall challenging environment for launching a business downtown.

Gun Lake Tribe kicks off planning to develop 2.75-mile stretch of U.S. 131 frontage

MiBiz first reported in early November that the Gun Lake Tribe is pursuing a transformative plan to repurpose a nearly 3-mile stretch along U.S. 131 with retail, health care, manufacturing and housing.

Wolverine World Wide innovation team aims to solve key challenges for company brands

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s ReTread program is an example of the Rockford-based company’s new approach to innovation that needs to deliver on the needs of its broad portfolio of brands.

Rockford Construction plans 245-unit apartment building, parking deck on GR’s west side

Rockford Construction Co. Inc. is in the process of developing a seven-story, 245-unit apartment building and 310-space parking deck at 501 and 516 Alabama Ave. NW on Grand Rapids’ west side.

Former Herman Miller exec launches ergonomics-focused office furniture products

After serving nearly three decades as director of seating and ergonomics product management for Herman Miller Inc., Keith McRobert leveraged his knowledge and experience into a new venture known as NEXposture LLC, which opened in 2020.

Kalamazoo cannabis Ch. 11 filing tests federal bankruptcy process

A Kalamazoo cannabis company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in April tested some particularly murky legal waters as cannabis remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance at the federal level.