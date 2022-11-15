Housing loan fund, public amenities among 21 projects recommended for share of Kent County stimulus funding

Kent County staff have narrowed down more than 300 requests for federal stimulus funding to 21 projects that involve housing, public amenities, support for underrepresented communities, and social programs.

County officials have deliberated for months over how to spend $127 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Of that, about $11 million has been allocated to county projects, and another $7.3 million could be set aside in a contingency fund.

That leaves roughly $109.6 million up for grabs in federal stimulus funding. County officials this fall solicited proposals from the community that drew more than 300 requests totaling about $3 billion.

A weeks-long process to narrow those proposals, which included a ranking process by the county board of commissioners last month, culminated in a list of 21 community-submitted projects that county staff presented to the board of commissioners on Monday night. (Staff submitted six additional county projects for ARPA funding, while another two projects involving broadband and a children’s hospital will be considered in the future.)

No votes were cast during Monday’s meeting, and the board of commissioners analyze the staff’s recommendations before voting to fund projects on Dec. 6.

Some community members and commissioners questioned whether some of the projects in the county’s recommendation were truly “transformational,” and why staff recommended some projects that received a relatively low priority ranking during an Oct. 14 meeting.

“The preference ratings played a major role,” Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg told commissioners.

County staff assembled the recommended funding list based on the commissioners’ rankings; community forums; surveys; and information in the proposals themselves that Guidehouse — a national consulting firm the county has retained for the ARPA process — and county staff conducted, Vanderberg said.

Project proposals

Here’s a list of the 21 community-submitted projects, and funding levels, that Kent County staff recommended for ARPA funding: