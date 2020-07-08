Kalamazoo Growlers and Mac Daddies shut down over confusion with executive order

KALAMAZOO — The return of baseball in Southwest Michigan came to an abrupt stop on Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, which also operates a second team called the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, announced that its Wednesday night game was postponed after a morning visit from the Kalamazoo County Health Department and Sheriff’s office.

COURTESY LOGO

The local agencies notified the Growlers/Mac Daddies that Executive Order 2020-133, which involves restarting professional sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, did not apply to them and that play was not allowed to resume. Both teams play in the Northwoods League, which features college players. Due to the fact the players are unpaid, they are not considered professionals.

The executive order does permit professionals to play baseball if 6-foot distancing is maintained to the extent compatible with the sporting activity.

In a lengthy post to its website and social media channels, the Growlers/Mac Daddies detailed their thorough safety precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 including health screenings for all players, coaches, umpires and staff. The organization was also only allowing 100 fans per game in a stadium that seats 4,000.

The organization said it’s working with its legal counsel, Willis Law, to address the matter with the county and attorney general.