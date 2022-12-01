Kent County approves $108M for 30 projects in ‘politicized’ ARPA vote

GRAND RAPIDS — The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted today to allocate $108 million in federal stimulus funds to 30 local projects as several commissioners described the process as highly politicized.

The list of community projects and funding amounts approved on Thursday differs from the 21 recommendations put forth last month by the county administration.

Commissioners Monica Sparks and Michelle McCloud both pointed out that The Diatribe Inc.’s $2 million plan for an arts and cultural hub in Grand Rapids’ Burton Heights neighborhood was left out of Thursday’s resolution, even though the project ranked highly among commissioners during a previous exercise.

As well, commissioners David Bulkowski, Stephen Wooden, Matt Kallman, Robert Womack, Phil Skaggs and Melissa LaGrand all said they were disappointed to see the project excluded in the funding resolution.

The Diatribe’s funding request was taken off the list based on “politics and fear that people would be primaried,” Skaggs said during the meeting, referring to future elections. Skaggs, a Democrat recently elected to the state House, criticized granting ARPA funding to renovate the Four Star Theatre on the city’s south side, subsidizing an expansion at the West Michigan Construction Institute, and $2 million for the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford.

“There are a lot of good things in here, but there’s a lot of bad things,” Skaggs said. “It isn’t what I wanted. It isn’t perfect. I’m sick to my stomach, I didn’t sleep last night.”

During a public comment period this morning, four people criticized the removal of The Diatribe’s project while several others discussed the importance of supporting the arts and Black and brown-led projects.

“What the public doesn’t know is that this project is being held hostage by politics and politicians,” The Diatribe Executive Director Marcel Price said during the meeting. “I’m asking for the resources to do more, to continue to do it right. I’m asking you all to please bring our proposal back and to give me and to give our people something to celebrate.”

Despite several commissioners criticizing the ARPA process and how projects were selected, the funding resolution for the 30 projects passed unanimously. The board also voted to set aside $9 million in remaining ARPA funds.

Even though McCloud disagreed with portions of the funding resolution, she voted to support it because it was likely the best possible outcome for the projects she backed.

“I didn’t want to tank the whole thing, and who knows what would have come out on the other end,” McCloud told MiBiz after the vote. “Housing, mental health and a lot of the things the community raised up as priorities, there were a lot of those things in (the project list). That’s how we got here, it turned political. What we got next probably would have been no community projects and everything would have gone to the county. I’m not ever going to sign off on that and this was probably the best version we’re going to get. I’m going to keep working with those who didn’t get funded to help them get resources and support.”

Kent County received a total of nearly $128 million in ARPA funds. Of that, $10 million was allocated in January 2022 for county projects and $737,000 was directed in April to cover additional overtime expenses at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Kent County solicited proposals from the community to spend down the majority of the county’s nearly $128 million in ARPA funds. Individuals and community groups submitted 319 total proposals, and 13 internal county projects were put forth and considered by county staff and commissioners. County staff and commissioners whittled down proposals following public feedback surveys, meetings and a commissioner-ranking exercise.

Projects funded

Here’s a full list of the projects approved today: