King & MacGregor Environmental acquired by national engineering firm

GRAND RAPIDS — A nationwide engineering and environmental consulting firm with offices in Kentwood and Ann Arbor has acquired a Grand Rapids-based King & MacGregor Environmental Inc.

Barr Engineering Co., an employee-owned company headquartered in Minneapolis, announced today that it has finalized a deal to acquire King & MacGregor Environmental,which specializes in natural resource consulting and environmental services, particularly wetland and water body assessments, the design of constructed wetlands and environmental reviews and permitting.

Employees from King & MacGregor Environmental will now join the Barr Engineering teams at the company’s Michigan offices, including at 4771 50th St. SE in Kentwood.

“We’re excited to have KME join us,” John Lee, president and CEO of Barr Engineering, said in a statement. “Their team members are highly regarded experts in their fields of practice, and they share our deep commitment to providing clients with exceptional service. With their wide range of natural resource expertise, KME’s professionals will help us better serve our clients.”

The move allows Barr Engineering, which focuses on serving clients in mining, power, fuels, manufacturing and the public sector, to expand its presence in Michigan with its environmental capabilities and water resources practice.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Barr, a company that shares our strong commitment to clients and tailors its services to meet client needs,” Jeff King, founder of King & MacGregor, said in a statement. “The Barr team brings a wealth of additional experience that will expand our ability to address our clients’ natural resource challenges and opportunities.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.