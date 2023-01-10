LaFontaine Automotive Group adds second GR-area store with deal for Pfeiffer Lincoln

GRAND RAPIDS — LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC is adding to its West Michigan market presence with a deal to acquire Grand Rapids-based Pfeiffer Lincoln Inc.

The longtime Grand Rapids dealership operated from a store at the southeast corner of 28th Street and Breton Road. The location has been renamed LaFontaine Lincoln.

The deal also includes Pfeiffer Wholesale Parts distribution business, which generated annual sales in excess of $21 million and operates from a nearby 20,600-square-foot center on 29th Street, according to a statement, which noted Pfeiffer operated one of the largest Ford wholesale parts distributors in Michigan.

The deal adds the second Lincoln store to the Highland-based LaFontaine Automotive Group, which entered the greater Grand Rapids market in August 2022 with the acquisition of the former Keller Ford in Walker. An affiliate of LaFontaine Automotive Group also acquired the real estate for the store from the Keller family for about $7.6 million, according to city of Walker property records.

“In short order, we’ve seen tremendous opportunity in the greater Grand Rapids area for continued growth for our Group,” CEO Ryan LaFontaine said in a statement. “As we continue to execute our retail expansion plans, we remain focused on diversifying our brand portfolio and personalized guest options for sales, service, parts and body shop.”

The company has been on a buying spree, acquiring 16 retail locations in Michigan over the last five years. LaFontaine now operates 53 retail franchises, nine collision centers and 32 retail locations across the state.

Terms of the Pfeiffer Lincoln deal were not disclosed. Neither party engaged with a business broker as part of the transaction.

Founded in 1980, LaFontaine Automotive Group placed 33rd in the Automotive News ranking of dealership groups for 2021 with new car sales of 24,399 units. The company generated gross revenues of approximately $2.01 billion, according to Automotive News data.

“In short order we have deployed community-focused initiatives across the Grand Rapids area, joined numerous local chambers and identified opportunities that uplift residents and fellow business owners alike,” LaFontaine Automotive Group Vice President Kelley LaFontaine said in a statement.