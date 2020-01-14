Published in Economic Development

Lambert & Co. acquires New York firm

BY MiBiz Staff Tuesday, January 14, 2020 07:58am

GRAND RAPIDS — Lambert & Co. closed on its second acquisition in two months with a deal for New York-based Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

For the Grand Rapids-based public relations and investor relations firm Lambert & Co., the deal accelerates the company’s growth strategy and boosts its investor relations and financial services expertise, according to a statement. 

Lynn Casteel and Jeffrey Schoenborn, principals at Casteel Schoenborn, which is based in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, were named managing directors of Lambert & Co. as part of the transaction. 

Terms of the deal, Lambert & Co.’s seventh overall, were undisclosed. 

The acquisition follows a November deal in which Lambert & Co. added an office in Phoenix, Ariz. and hired an established team of professionals, as MiBiz previously reported.

