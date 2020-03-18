Legislature approves additional $125M in coronavirus funding

Michigan lawmakers have approved $125 million in additional funding to slow the spread of coronavirus, including $50 million to expand emergency health care capacity.

The budget supplemental passed unanimously by the House Tuesday night also includes $75 million for the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to be used in a COVID-19 response fund ($35 million) that can be tapped in a legislative transfer if necessary for public health emergencies.

Sen. Curt VanderWall COURTESY PHOTO

“The COVID-19 virus is presenting us with an unprecedented challenge in our lifetime, and we must continue to devote the time and resources necessary to curb its effects,” said Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington. “This critical funding is going to help a lot of people. I was pleased that Republican and Democrat lawmakers worked together on this in the best interests of all Michiganders.”

After $25 million approved by lawmakers last week, state officials now have access to $150 million for “immediate and pressing needs,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has said. $50 million is set aside for the state’s Coronavirus Response Fund to be used as needed, while another $50 million will help with monitoring, lab testing and infection control.