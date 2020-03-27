LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER: We’re still publishing

To our readers, advertisers and business partners:

Ordinarily, our next print issue would arrive in mailboxes next Monday. But because we are living in extraordinary times, the paper won’t be there.

Instead, we’ll be producing an enhanced digital edition and a downloadable PDF version of the March 30 edition that will be emailed to our 21,000+ print and e-newsletter subscribers. We’ll also be posting the digital versions on our website to make it available to the tens of thousands of non-subscribers that visit our website and social media channels.

We also lowered our paywall on March 16 to make all of our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic free to readers. And our newsroom has stepped up its coverage of business news, policy updates and what all this means for West Michigan companies and the region’s economy.

The print version of MiBiz will be back. Over the next two weeks, we’ll be giving print subscribers the option to have MiBiz mailed to their homes or offices, or to receive a digital edition in their email inbox.

The net of it: We aren’t printing right now, but we’re still publishing.

Thanks for your continued readership and partnership.

Be well.

Brian Edwards

Publisher