Links for guidance and advice for employers coping with the coronavirus pandemic

Business organizations are offering plenty of advice and information to employers about the coronavirus pandemic and how to manage through the crisis.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers guidance for employers, including information on low-interest disaster loans from economic injury incurred by small businesses from the pandemic.

Closer to home, the Small Business Association of Michigan offers a web link as well for guidance, advice and an article about the coronavirus, COVID-19 and managing businesses through the crisis.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce as well provides an online toolkit for employers that includes tips on planning ahead for the weeks and months ahead as employees work at home and adjust.

Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage in Zeeland set up a page on its website that offers tips and resources for employers on awareness and procedures, as well as information on how to minimize exposure.

“These are unprecedented times, and as the local economic development organization for Allegan and Ottawa counties, we continue to support primary employers and startup companies to ensure current and future generations want to live and work in our vibrant economy,” Lakeshore Advantage wrote in a Friday email to clients.

CPA and advisory firm Rehmann has a web page that offers a crisis plan checklist for employers.

There’s also a web page from the Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, that offers guidance for small businesses to navigate the crisis.

The Kalamazoo SCORE chapter said in a Friday email that upcoming workshops are postponed or will occur online, and that sessions with mentors are available remotely via phone, email and video.