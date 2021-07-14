Logistics, data security company breaks ground on $2.8M project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Logistics and data security company MCPc Inc. broke ground today on its $2.8 million facility that’s expected to bring at least 75 new and existing jobs to the city’s Madison Square neighborhood.

The 51,000-square-foot facility at 1601 Madison Ave. SE previously housed a vacant industrial building. Cleveland-based MCPc signed a lease agreement with Amplify GR in April allowing the company to move into the space in 2022. The company chose Michigan for its expansion over its headquarters in Cleveland and a competing site in Indiana.

“MCPc’s expansion in Grand Rapids proves once again that Michigan is a world leader in innovation and is continuing to grow our tech and IT sectors here in the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This new facility will create 28 new tech jobs for Michigan workers and underscores the strength of Michigan’s tech talent. As we jumpstart Michigan’s economy, today’s investment is helping to build the path for economic growth and recovery in West Michigan.”

MCPc helps organizations manage logistical challenges and security risks of information technology. The company focuses on the most vulnerable cyber-attack devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. MCPc has clients in health care, manufacturing, finance and education located in Michigan, Ohio, Canada and the Netherlands.

“As MCPc continues on its high-growth trajectory, we are looking forward to expanding in the thriving city of Grand Rapids,” said Andrew Shannon, MCPc’s West Michigan president.

MCPc’s new disposable device service created a need to expand its information technology workspace and workforce. The new MCPc location in Grand Rapids is a consolidation of several of its operations. The project will result in 28 new high-tech entry level positions, management and sales jobs.

Rockford Construction Co. is leading the transformation of the site, which will involve renovations and environmental remediation. Partners on the development said 30 percent of the project’s budget will be dedicated to hiring underrepresented local trade partners to complete the project, according to a news release.

The project received a $70,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Amplify GR and Rockford Construction were also awarded about $2.2 million in tax incentives in January to redevelop the industrial site that used to house a 250,000-square-foot industrial building with a 100-year history of various manufacturing operations, including Dexter Lock.

The project will also be seeking reimbursement for eligible environmental activities from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy in the amount of $943,000.

The company plans to develop relationships with high schools in the Grand Rapids area to target underprivileged students and encourage them to pursue careers in the tech industry.

“This project is transformational as the city focuses on investments that result in business and employment opportunities, specifically in the Third Ward,” said Grand Rapids Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia.

Information technology is a rapidly growing sector in the greater Grand Rapids region, with a projected 10-year job growth rate of 18.3 percent, according to data from The Right Place Inc.

“Grand Rapids continues to establish itself as a premier tech and professional services hub in the state and this investment by MCPc further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer growing tech businesses — from the strength of our business climate to our talented workforce,” Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said in a statement.