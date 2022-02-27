M&A Awards: Hagerty becomes publicly traded company in $3B SPAC deal

McKeel Hagerty figured the specialty and vintage automotive insurer that his family founded nearly 40 years ago would become a public company at some point.

That time came in 2021 with a move that allowed Hagerty Inc. to tap into equity markets to raise capital to support growth and create a market for the company’s shares, which until a few years ago were closely held by Hagerty and his two sisters.

In transitioning, the Traverse City-based Hagerty sought to partner with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. A process run by J.P. Morgan to find a partner led Hagerty to Aldel Financial Inc., an Itasca, Ill.-based SPAC formed in late 2020 that was actively seeking an acquisition.

“It’s pretty simple: How can we really steward the business best going forward, raise capital to achieve our dreams, and do this in a way that allows other people to share in it, including our employees?” Hagerty said of the decision to go public. “It really threaded the needle that matched a lot of our goals. The founders’ goals, our desire to bring our employees in to share ownership, as well as to raise capital for the future to really set the company on a path for long-term growth.”

Professional services HAGERTY INC. Top executive: McKeel Hagerty, CEO Annual sales: Estimated $626 million for 2021 Total Michigan employees: 928 Company description: Specialty and

vintage automotive insurer Advisers: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (financial) and Sidley Austin LLP (legal) for Hagerty. Global Leisure Partners LLC and ThinkEquity LLC (financial) and Loeb & Loeb LLP (legal) for Aldel Financial

The $3 billion transaction that closed in December 2021 and made Hagerty a publicly traded company was named a winner in MiBiz’s 2022 M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards in the professional services category.

Hagerty insures more than 2 million classic and enthusiast vehicles globally. The company has generated a 25-percent compound annual revenue growth rate in the last three years and has a 90-percent customer retention rate.

The insurance side of the business combines with a driver’s club that has 1.8 million members, more than 2,500 events annually, and an automotive media content platform and valuation tools. The company last month also announced the formation of a marketplace to buy and sell vehicles.

In a federal securities filing just prior to going public, Hagerty estimated that insurance and membership revenue will grow from a projected $626 million in 2021 to $1.62 billion in 2025, and that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will increase from $74 million to $322 million. The insurance side of the business is projected to grow from $581 million in 2021 to $1.5 billion in 2025.

While insurance premiums drive more than 90 percent of revenues, the company’s appeal comes from supporting and preserving the car culture “for future generations” of automotive enthusiasts, Hagerty said.

“It’s the automotive lifestyle that makes us unique. Our whole world is driven by the consumer discretionary spending of people who love cars,” he said. “Our purpose as a company is to save driving and car culture for future generations. So, we kind of tap into the passion and that’s where the business happens.”

Partnering with a smaller SPAC to transition into a publicly traded company was an easier route than issuing a traditional initial public stock offering, Hagerty said. The process is quicker and costs less.

After “talking to a lot of potential suitors,” Hagerty found in Aldel Financial a partner that understands the cultural aspects of the business. Aldel Chairman and CEO Robert Kauffman is a “very serious car guy,” which “really shortcuts our ability to explain what our dreams were going forward,” Hagerty said.

“We needed a partner that had really deep chops in the financial services world, but that also understood the fact that what makes our business so special is this automotive lifestyle stuff. It’s the passion behind our customers that really drives the financial results,” Hagerty said. “Any time you do a big deal like this, everyone tries to boil it down to the number, but because our business is so driven by this passion aspect, we needed a really good partner.”

The deal with Aldel Financial — which was created as a SPAC in December 2020 to make an asset acquisition, merger or stock purchase — included a commitment of $704 million in private investment that’s led by strategic partners State Farm, Markel Corp., and other institutional investors.

Hagerty began trading in December on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker

symbol HGTY.