Marketing firm Revel acquires Borns B2B

MUSKEGON — Marketing and branding firm Revel has acquired Borns B2B.

The deal, which closed Jan. 30, “augments and enhances” Revel’s capabilities, partner and CEO Jason Piasecki said. Muskegon-based Revel serves small and mid-sized manufacturers, primarily in West Michigan.

“Their processes are in tune with what our industrial clients are looking for, particularly in lead generation, brand building and web development,” Piasecki said. “Their B-to-B expertise helps us towards our goal of becoming the top marketing resource for small to midsize manufacturing companies in America.”

Muskegon-based Left Coast Capital Resources LLC brokered the deal, which was financed by Community Shores Bank, also of Muskegon. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Borns B2B staff moved into the Revel’s offices at Lake View Lofts on Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

Each company retains its brand, and Borns B2B founder Randy Borns remains in business development and creative roles after the transaction.

“When I decided to transition my business, I discovered there is a strong desire among West Michigan agencies to add a business-to-business marketing focus to their service offering,” Borns said. “I hoped to find a group that would fully commit to this B-to-B niche and I found this with Revel. As an added bonus, my business has come full circle and returned to downtown Muskegon where I started it 37 years ago.”