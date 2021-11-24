MEDC makes four hires to focus on business attraction and development

LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has appointed four officials to lead in new roles aimed at business attraction, real estate development and site readiness as the state competes for transformational projects.

MEDC earlier this week announced the hires, including Kerry Ebersole Singh as chief talent solutions and engagement officer; Terri Fitzpatrick as chief real estate development and engagement officer; Joe Melvin as senior vice president for global business attraction; and Eric Miller as vice president of domestic and foreign direct investment.

Quentin Messer Jr. COURTESY PHOTO

“These hires allow us to execute more rapidly our goal of making Michigan the No. 1 four-season economy in North America by bringing additional expertise to an already outstanding team that is laser-focused on delivering Pure Opportunity to every region and business here in our state,” MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said in a statement.

Ebersole Singh formerly served as director of the state’s Sixty by 30 higher education and talent development initiative within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. In her new role, Ebersole Singh will work with businesses and communities on talent attraction.

Fitzpatrick is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and most recently served as chief operating officer and vice president of development at Lansing-based developer Boji Group LLC. Fitzpatrick also previously served as real estate director at the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget and as vice president of tribal business development at the MEDC. Fitzpatrick’s new role will involve coordinating site development and infrastructure needs across the state for developers.

Melvin joins the MEDC after serving as director of business development for North Carolina’s Southeast, an 18-county public-private economic development organization. He will continue in a similar role at the MEDC by heading the agency’s global business attraction and expansion strategy.

As well, Miller comes from an out-of-state position at the Greater Richmond Partnership in Virginia, where he served as senior vice president of business development. A veteran economic development official, Miller will focus on international and U.S. business attraction.