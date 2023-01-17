Messer to continue leading MEDC under new 4-year contract

Quentin Messer Jr. will remain head of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. under a new four-year contract announced today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In announcing the contract approved by the MEDC’s Executive Committee, Whitmer cited Messer’s “game-changing leadership” that helped to land more than $13 billion in investments in automotive battery and electric vehicle facilities that promise to produce 13,000 jobs in the state. That includes Gotion Inc.’s planned $2.36 billion investment in a battery plant near Big Rapids that could create up to 2,350 jobs.

Quentin Messer Jr. COURTESY PHOTO

“Director Messer brings an incredible dedication to delivering impact and opportunity to people across Michigan through the economic development efforts of MEDC and Team Michigan,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to stay laser focused on growing our economy, competing for every good-paying job, and making sure businesses and people alike know Michigan is a place that welcomes them all. Let’s keep delivering on the issues that matter, support businesses of all sizes, spur innovation, and move Michigan forward.”

Messer joined the MEDC as CEO in July 2021 from Louisiana, where he spent six years as president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve Michigan in the best job and on the best team in economic development alongside my colleagues here at the MEDC,” Messer said. “We have made a lot of progress and we embrace the challenge of completing the remaining work. Let’s get it.”