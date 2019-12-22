MiBiz Crystal Ball 2020 Table of Contents
Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Outlook: West Michigan manufacturing could contract in 2020, economists say
- RoMan Manufacturing CEO: Capital equipment market to contract given place in business cycle
- Keystone Solutions CEO: Med device industry seeks solutions as sterilizers close
Energy
Real Estate & Development
- Retail Outlook: Retail professionals optimistic for 2020
- NAI’s Wisinski-Rosely projects strong Grand Rapids real estate market ahead for 2020
- Dan Vos Construction banks on strong backlog, even as pace of projects eases
- ‘Business as usual’ for Integrated Architecture, as firm also studies housing solutions
Health biz
- Cost and quality dominate health insurance conversations for 2020, Mercer exec says
- Outgoing Bronson CEO sees more consumerism ahead in health care, uncertainty over ACA
- Expert warns health insurance cost shift to consumers no longer an option in 2020
Economic Development
- U.S. Economic Outlook: Economists expect U.S. to avoid recession in 2020
- Michigan Economic Outlook: After ‘disappointing’ year, Michigan economy poised to grow in 2020
- Climate Change Outlook: Advocates expect ambitious statewide climate change goals in 2020
- Policy Outlook: Gerrymandering effort gives way to more state government reforms
- GR Chamber to bolster diversity and inclusion programming in new year
- Holland Mayor prioritizes housing, waterfront development, expanding anti-discrimination ordinance
- Policy consultant: Amid forecasts for slower growth, Lansing needs to plan ahead
- Muskegon official: City poised for continued growth, reinvestment
- MSU hiring survey shows businesses more confident than anticipated about 2020
- Marijuana Outlook: Marijuana work will continue in 2020 with recreational, medical projects
Finance
Nonprofit Organizations
- Muskegon Museum of Art director: Generational differences require nonprofits to shift tactics
- Veteran fundraiser sees strong momentum for nonprofits in 2020
- SE Michigan United Way CEO focuses on educating legislators on struggles of working poor
Food biz
- Food biz outlook: Embattled ag industry hopes trade stabilizes in 2020
- Vander Mill focuses on cider quality with investment in new equipment
- Diversity advocate aims to continue beverage industry conversations in 2020
- Michigan dairy farmer hopes for best as pricing environment improves
- Bell’s Brewery CEO predicts Michigan beer market will reach ‘equilibrium,’ M&A to ramp up