MiBiz Growth Report: April 12, 2020

This is the MiBiz growth report for April 12, 2020.

Grand Rapids-based public relations and investor relations firm Lambert & Co. has acquired ad agency Fairly Painless Advertising Inc. of Holland. The deal gives Lambert & Co. added complementary capabilities in creative services and advertising. Fairly Painless will continue to maintain its current brand. Founded in 1992, Fairly Painless serves regional and national clients in the automotive and manufacturing, consumer products, education, financial services, nonprofit and retail sectors. The firm employs 12 people. Terms of the deal, which closed in early March, were not disclosed.

Jackson-based Melling Engine Parts acquired Performance Springs UK Ltd. of Blackpool, England. The company was renamed Melling Performance Springs Ltd. , and management and sales staff are staying on under the new ownership, according to a statement. Performance Springs is a designer and manufacturer of automotive and industrial springs. Family-owned Melling Engine Parts is a supplier to the original equipment and performance aftermarket segments. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

An affiliate of Grand Rapids-based Universal Forest Products Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) has acquired the operating assets of Quest Design & Fabrication and Quest Architectural Millwork , collectively known as Quest. Based near Houston, Texas, Quest designs, fabricates and installs millwork and casegoods for a variety of commercial uses, including builder’s sales centers, design studios, hospitality, corporate offices and health care, according to a statement. The company had approximately $22 million in sales in 2019. Quest will join Universal Forest Products’ commercial construction business unit.

Pallet management firm Kamps Inc. , based in Grand Rapids, has acquired wood products wholesaler D&H Bark Inc. of Manton in Wexford County. D&H Bark has been in operation for more than three decades and specializes in wood products ranging from hardwood, red pine, and cedar barks; animal bedding; colored mulches; and landscape chips. For Kamps, the acquisition will allow the company to capitalize on ongoing growth nationally in its pallet and recycling divisions. The addition will allow Kamps to produce bark and mulch at a higher volume, as well as expand its customer base. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ada-based design and development firm 2B Studio Inc. has been acquired by Innovation Studios LLC , which is based in Plymouth in Southeast Michigan. 2B Studio’s founder Bruce Sienkowski will remain as president of the company, which currently has eight employees. Innovation Studios is led by Herman Grewal, who ventured into the design business after owning and operating restaurant franchises. Sienkowski worked with Grand Rapids-based Small Business Deal Advisors LLC . The Business Law Group served as legal adviser to 2B Studio, while Rhoades McKee PC advised Innovation Studios. Additionally, Small Business Deal Advisors represented Dickey’s Barbecue Pit of Novi in its sale to an individual investor in a deal financed by The Huntington National Bank .

Lansing-based food and animal safety products manufacturer Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) completed its fifth international deal of 2020 with the acquisition of Chile-based Magiar Chilena , a distributor of food, animal and plant diagnostics. Terms of the deal, which closed March 31, were not disclosed. Neogen will plug Magiar’s assets into its wholly owned subsidiary, Neogen Chile SpA, according to a statement. The Magiar deal complements Neogen’s previous acquisitions of similar businesses in Argentina and Uruguay and gives the company a physical presence throughout the “Southern Cone” of South America, a large agricultural producing region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.