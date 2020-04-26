MiBiz Growth Report: April 26, 2020

Ontario, Calif.-based

New-Indy Containerboard LLC

, a joint venture between the Kraft Group and Schwarz Partners LP, acquired

Shoreline Container LLC

, a Holland-based based paper and packaging company. Through the deal, New-Indy adds Shoreline Container’s two facilities in Holland that produce corrugated packaging products, and a Zeeland facility that distributes protective and specialty packaging materials. Shoreline’s chief operations officer, Bob Zuker, remains with the company.

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors LLC

served as the financial adviser to Shoreline Container. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.