MiBiz Growth Report: Aug. 29, 2022

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for August 29, 2022:

Holland-based Padnos, a fourth-generation, family-owned recycling company, has expanded its geographic footprint within Michigan by acquiring B. Clinkston & Sons Inc., the owner of a scrap metal yard in Saginaw. Founded in 1915, B. Clinkston & Sons is a third-generation family business run by Steve Clinkston. The deal furthers Padnos’ regional consolidation strategy and marks the next step in the company’s growth plans, according to President and CEO Jonathan Padnos. With the addition of the Clinkston business, Padnos now operates 26 locations in Michigan and Indiana. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The investment follows an announcement in January that Padnos was investing $6.6 million to expand its facility at 500 44th St. SW in Wyoming, where the company expected to create 50 new jobs.

Private equity-backed FlavorSum LLC, formerly known as National Flavors, has bolstered its platform with the addition of a fifth flavor manufacturer. The deal for Fenton, Mo.-based Meridian Flavors Inc. bolsters the platform’s capabilities in natural, non-GMO and organic flavors, according to a statement. For Kalamazoo-based FlavorSum, formed by the 2020 merger of National Flavors, GSB & Associates, and Bonnie & Don Flavours, the strategic acquisition comes as part of a corporate strategy to expand its capabilities that serve the needs of small, mid-sized and emerging food and beverage businesses. Meridian, which was founded in 2009, also has capabilities in sweet and dairy flavors used in bakeries and snack making that adds new lines to FlavorSum. Joining the FlavorSum platform will give Meridian “more flavor and applications capabilities to offer customers,” former owner and President Richard Lane said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baroda-based private investor group Lateral Industries Holdings LLC has acquired Wahpeton, N.D.-based Aaseby Industrial Machining LLC, a family owned supplier of machined and assembled components to the recreational vehicle industry, according to a statement. Aaseby also serves companies in the hydraulic equipment, defense, transportation, agriculture, consumer products, oil and gas, wind energy, and construction equipment industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital LLC advised Aaseby in the deal.

Grand Rapids-based Greatland Corp., a provider of W-2 and 1099 products for businesses, has acquired California-based TaxFormStore.net. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based near San Francisco, TaxFormStore.net provides year-end reporting forms and software to businesses and organizations nationally.

SpendMend LLC, a Grand Rapids company that provides spending visibility and audit recovery services to the health care industry, completed the acquisition of Trulla, a provider of pharmacy procurement software. The acquisition of Trulla should enable SpendMend’s pharmacy division to further expand services that are designed to help health systems, hospitals, and clinics reduce annual pharmacy costs.