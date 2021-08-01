MiBiz Growth Report: August 1, 2021

Here is the MiBiz growth report for August 1, 2021.

. Founded in 1957, BelleHarvest now stands as the second largest apple shipper in the state, operating from nine apple packing lines. With the acquisition, the company also now has a locally grown vegetable program. The combined company will continue to market under both brands.

, according to local reports. Abonmarche now has 10 offices in Southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.

Milanowski & Englert is an engineering and surveying firm founded in Grand Haven nearly 30 years ago. The office will be renamed

-owned Boston Trade Interior Solutions, an Illinois-based provider of interior design, procurement and project management services for the hospitality industry, acquired the assets of Marietta, Ga.-based interior design and architecture firm Design Environments Corp. The acquisition came through Boston Trade, a division of private equity firm Blackford Capital’s Hospitality Consolidation Co. portfolio holding company. Design Environments is an interior design firm that specializes in interior architecture and merchandising of model homes, clubhouses and amenity/sales facilities throughout the United States.

Indiana-based Thor Industries Inc. , the parent company of Cruiser RV LLC and Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC , plans to invest $35.9 million for two new manufacturing campuses in the city of Sturgis. To support the investment, which is expected to add 450 new jobs, the Michigan Strategic Fund board is providing the company with a pair of performance-based $700,000 Michigan Business Development Program grants for each of the subsidiaries’ facilities. The Heartland RV expansion has also received more than $307,000 in a state Transportation Economic Development Fund grant to support infrastructure improvements with the project.

Grand Rapids-based The Mitten Brewing Co. LLC has leased a 1,600-square-foot suite at 6051 Belding Road NE in Cannon Township where it will open a new takeout and delivery concept called Mitten Pizza Co. The location, which will not offer alcohol, will also feature signature dishes from Comstock Park-based Amore Trattoria Italiana for takeout and delivery. The partners are targeting a Sept. 1 opening.

SHEFIT Inc. , a Hudsonville-based business that was founded in 2010 and featured on television show Shark Tank for its innovative sports bra design, announced the location for its new national headquarters. In partnership with Grand Rapids-based Advantage Commercial Real Estate , SHEFIT announced that it purchased land at 3413 Quincy St. in Hudsonville, where it plans to create a 75,000 square foot facility. “We are excited to see the positive impact our new Hudsonville location will have on our business and operations,” said SHEFIT CEO Bob Moylan.