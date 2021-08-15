MiBiz Growth Report: August 15, 2021

Here's the MiBiz growth report for August 15, 2021.

Rockford-based Wolverine World Wide Inc. has finalized a deal to acquire London-based premium women’s activewear brand Sweaty Betty . Wolverine Worldwide, which operates a portfolio of footwear and lifestyle brands, purchased all of the shares of Lady of Leisure InvestCo Ltd. — which owns the Sweaty Betty brand — in a $410 million all-cash deal. Sweaty Betty was founded in 1998. It has since developed innovations in activewear, offering a collection of tops, bottoms, swimwear, outerwear and accessories. More than 80 percent of Sweaty Betty’s sales are made through a direct-to-consumer channel, mostly through e-commerce.

Franchised moving company Two Men and a Truck/International Inc. has been sold to a leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning, restoration and moving services. Two Men and a Truck, which operates multiple franchise locations throughout West Michigan, recently announced that it has sold to Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands , which manages brands such as Furniture Medic, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore.

Family-owned temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics provider Hanson Cold Storage Co. , which does business as Hanson Logistics, has been sold to a Southeast Michigan company. Lineage Logistics LLC , a Novi-based temperature-controlled industrial real estate investment trust and logistics firm, acquired the St. Joseph-based Hanson Logistics, which was founded in 1954 and has seven distribution facilities in Michigan and Indiana. That includes operations in Hart, Benton Harbor, Decatur and Hartford in West Michigan.

Ada-based M-Industries LLC has been acquired by Tekni-Plex Inc., a Pennsylvania-based developer and manufacturer of packaging material solutions and medical products, the companies announced last week. M-Industries specializes in container vented lining technology and will operate as part of Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex division specializing in closure liners and seals. M-Industries’ office, staff and manufacturing facility in Ada will remain in place. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.