MiBiz Growth Report: August 29, 2021

Here's the MiBiz Growth Report for August 29, 2021.

Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners has acquired Altus Industries Inc. , a Walker-based designer and producer of workstations for the health care induswtry. The deal includes Spectrum Health as a strategic partner for Altus Industries. Spectrum Health, which made the investment through Auxo, is one of the largest customers for the company’s mobile medical carts, mobile and wall-mounted workstations, and accessories that are used in patient rooms, surgical centers and continuing care, radiology and emergency departments.

Norton Shores-based Intelligent Machine Solutions Inc. , a manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation solutions, was sold to North Canton, Ohio-based Timken Co. The deal expands product offerings for Timken (NYSE: TKR) in larger and heavy-duty applications, according to a statement. Founded in 2008, Intelligent Machine Solutions employs 20 people and generated $6 million in revenues in the 12-month period that ended June 30. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A manufacturer and designer of engineered bearings and power transmission products, Timken generated $3.5 billion in sales last year and employs more than 17,000 people across a 42-country footprint.

Kalamazoo-based FlavorSum LLC , formerly known as National Flavors, has acquired New Jersey-based Whittle & Mutch Inc., a 129-year-old formulator of flavors for the beverage industry. The deal is the fourth since FlavorSum in 2020 became a platform company of The Riverside Co., a Cleveland, Ohio- and New York City-based private equity firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Charlesbrook Protection Services LLC , a provider of security guards for hire to protect businesses, institutions and events, was acquired by individual investor Chris Jansens, the owner of Dorr-based Centurion Security Solutions LLC . Charlesbrook will continue to operate under its original name and brand, according to a statement. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital LLC represented Charlesbrook founder Ryan Woodford in the sale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.