MiBiz Growth Report: December 6, 2020

Here's the MiBiz Growth Report for December 6, 2020.

Fruitport-based medical device supplier Motion Dynamics LLC , a portfolio company since 2016 of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Vance Street Capital , has completed its first add-on acquisition with a deal for ViaMed Holdings LLC . The Easton, Mass.-based ViaMed manufactures miniature precision components and subassemblies for medical device manufacturers in the neurovascular, peripheral vascular and orthopedic markets. The deal complements Motion Dynamics’ capabilities and allows the company to “simplify the supply chain” for device manufacturers, President Chris Witham said in a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Motion Dynamics was advised by Chicago-based Vedder Price LLP , while Attleboro, Mass.-based Coogan Smith LLP served as legal adviser to ViaMed.

Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical Products Inc. completed its third acquisition in less than a year after buying Coralville, Iowa-based Protek Medical Products Inc. The acquisition “strengthens Aspen’s broad portfolio of medical and patient and staff safety products sold into hospital and surgery center markets,” according to the company. Protek Medical Products produces single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides used in tissue biopsies, fluid aspiration and vascular procedures, as well as protective covers for medical instruments and equipment. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Aspen Surgical, a maker of disposable surgical products, previously acquired Arden, N.C.-based Precept Medical Products and Redmond, Wash.-based Beatty Marketing & Sales LLP .

New York City-based private equity firm ASGARD Partners & Co. has acquired a controlling interest in Angstrom Technology, a Grand Rapids-based company that designs, builds and maintains modular cleanrooms for clients in North America. Angstrom Technology’s management team will continue to lead the company. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Charter Capital Partners represented Angstrom Technology in the transaction. Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal adviser to Angstrom, while Richmond, Va.-based McGuireWoods LLP advised ASGARD Partners.

Albion-based Caster Concepts Inc. , which designs and manufactures industrial casters and wheels for a variety of industries, expanded into the aerospace and defense sectors with a deal for Los Angeles-based Aerol Co. Inc. The acquisition included Aerol’s line of aluminum casters specifically designed for the aerospace tooling industry, which bolsters Caster Concepts’ product line of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels and polyurethane tread. Caster Concepts plans to close Aerol’s southern California operations and move it to its home facility in Albion. The company also plans to outsource the production of aluminum castings to a foundry in West Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Greenville-based FabX Industries Inc. , a provider of machining and fabrication services, acquired Fort Wayne-based Guide Engineering LLC in a deal that closed Oct. 31. Guide Engineering specializes in designing and manufacturing automation, assembly and test systems primarily for the automotive industry. The acquisition adds capabilities to FabX, which is focused on high-quality, cost-effective and value-added machining and fabrication services. FabX President Gopi Ganta will now take on the CEO role at Guide Engineering, where former co-owner Scott Taylor will serve as president. The deal allowed two of Taylor’s partners to transition to retirement. Grand Rapids-based mergers and acquisitions firm NuVescor Group advised Guide Engineering on the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. FabX Industries previously acquired Kalamazoo-based Elite Tooling LLC in late summer.