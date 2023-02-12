MiBiz Growth Report: Feb. 13, 2023

Grand Rapids-based Auxo Investment Partners has acquired two manufacturers that produce custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies. The deals for Cascade Township-based Tack Electronics Inc. and Fremont, Calif.-based Morgan Royce Industries follow Auxo’s acquisition last spring of Golden State Assembly Inc., a wire and cable assembly and harness manufacturer also based in Fremont, Calif. Each acquisition expands Auxo’s wire harness platform. Tack Electronics makes wire harnesses, cable assemblies and box builds for industries that include aerospace and defense, gaming, medical, transportation, and battery and energy equipment. Auxo acquired Tack through the $100 million Michigan Opportunity Fund that invests in Michigan-based and largely family-owned businesses.

Grand Rapids-based Lambert Global LLC, a public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm, has acquired Detroit-based Roy Public Affairs Management LLC, a communications and policy advocacy firm. Roy Public Affairs primarily serves clients throughout Michigan. Firm Founder and Principal Melissa Roy, a registered lobbyist, has joined Lambert Global as its Detroit managing partner and will lead the company’s public affairs practice. With the acquisition, Lambert Global’s public affairs practice will include communications, advocacy, economic development, community engagement, government relations and lobbying, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Scott Group Custom Carpets LLC, which does business as Scott Group Studio, acquired Winston, Ga.-based RedRock Custom Carpet Inc., a maker of machine-made carpets and rugs for the aviation refurbishment sector, according to a report in Business Jet Interiors International. The deal bolsters Scott Group’s business of manufacturing carpet for the new aviation completion market. Executive leadership of RedRock will remain in place after the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Traverse City-based 4Front Credit Union has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Old Mission Bank, including two branches in Sault Ste. Marie and Pickford in the Upper Peninsula. The boards of directors at each organization have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in late 2023, pending closing conditions, regulatory approvals and the approval of Old Mission Bancorp. Inc. shareholders, according to a statement. With the deal, 4Front expects to grow its assets to approximately $1.2 billion and 20 branch offices.