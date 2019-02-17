MiBiz Growth Report: Feb. 17, 2019

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Feb. 17, 2019.

M&A

Wayland-based CasterDepot Inc. has acquired the assets of the caster and wheel operations at Indianapolis, Ind.-based Bastian Solutions LLC . The acquisition, which closed Jan. 11, included an office in Indianapolis. CasterDepot plans to leverage the new office to supply caster and wheel products to customers in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Expansion

Byron Center-based grocery chain operator and food distributor SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq: SPTN) plans to open a small-format Ada Market by Forest Hills Foods store in the Grand Rapids suburb of Ada. The store will occupy space recently vacated by Kingma’s Market , which had operated the satellite location for about 18 months before closing in January. SpartanNash expects to immediately begin remodeling the 13,000-square-foot space at 444 Ada Drive SE, with an opening targeted for mid April.





Investment

Spectrum Health Innovations was among the recent investors in Lumere Inc. , a Chicago-based provider of analytics and services to reduce unwarranted and costly clinical variation in health care. Nashville, Tenn.-based Heritage Group led the capital round that will allow Lumere to develop and further expand service offerings.





Higher ed

The Grand Valley State University Kirkhof College of Nursing received a $600,000 grant to pay for scholarships for students pursuing a nursing career after earning a bachelor’s degree in another field. The grant comes from the Helene Fuld Health Trust in Buffalo, N.Y., a private funder for nursing students and nursing education.

Closure