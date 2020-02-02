MiBiz Growth Report: Feb. 2, 2020

This is the growth report for Feb. 2, 2020.

Easy Ice LLC , a Marquette-based commercial ice machine rental and servicing company, has been acquired by private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. of Los Angeles, Calif. Co-founders Mark Hangen and John Mahlmeister and the Easy Ice management team will continue to operate the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Easy Ice was advised in the deal by Los Angeles-based FocalPoint Securities LLC and Austin, Texas-based law firm Queen, Saenz + Schutz PLLC . Varagon Capital Partners and Madison Capital provided debt financing. Freeman Spogli was advised by Philadelphia, Pa.-based Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP . Previously, Easy Ice was a portfolio company of New York-based Saratoga Investment Corp. , which invested in the company in 2014 and recapitalized it in 2017.

Lowell-based eMotion Controls Co. , an automation controls system integrator and software company, was acquired by Mt. Washington, Ky.-based Material Handling Systems Inc. , a provider of automation systems to the material handling industry. As part of the deal, eMotion Controls will become part of the Lifecycle Performance Services unit at Material Handling Systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Material Handling Systems was advised on the deal by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP .

Grand Haven-based Light Corp. has acquired Most Modest , a lifestyle and accessory brand based in Stockton, Calif. The deal adds products that will help Light Corp. better compete with the increasingly residential design trends in the contract furniture industry, according to a statement. Light Corp. President Marc Langeland said the acquisition poses “a major growth opportunity” for the company as it looks to break into the residential and direct-to-consumer market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wayne, Pa.-based private equity firm Guardian Capital Partners has partnered with the executive management team at Belding-based Flat River Group LLC to acquire the company. Flat River Group, an e-commerce products distributor, offers product sourcing, inventory management and high volume direct-to-consumer drop-shipping. Flat River Group’s financial adviser was Houston-based Gulfstar Group , while Cleveland-based Jones Day acted as legal adviser. Guardian was advised on the deal by the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP of Philadelphia. CIBC Bank USA provided senior financing in the acquisition, while Centerfield Capital Partners provided additional financing and minority equity.

Atwater Brewery , a Detroit-based brewery with a satellite taproom in Grand Rapids, has been acquired by Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP). As part of the deal, Atwater will join Tenth and Blake Beer Co. division of Molson Coors, which owns and operates a range of craft breweries across the country. Terms of the deal, which requires various regulatory approvals, were not disclosed. Atwater was advised on the deal by Arlington Capital Advisors .